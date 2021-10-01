Phantom Phrightnights at Bradley Farms

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Bradley Farms Phantom Phrightnights is opening its doors tonight!

Phantom Phrightnights will include haunted hayrides, mazes, a zombie paintball hunt, and more. After a year off, the farm is excited about this year’s Halloween season.

“We took last year off I call it our sabbatical because due to COVID issues we couldn’t possibly socially distance that many people,” said Dan Hurley, Owner of Bradley Farms.

Doors open at dusk and close at 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets are $18 per event and can be purchased at the farm.

“I would consider it more of a funhouse than horror… Fear is fear of the unknown and that’s just what we build on…I love to hear them coming out laughing, that’s what it’s all about,” said Hurley.