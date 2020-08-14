Phantom Phrightnights canceled for 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Bradley Farms announced on the Phantom Phrightnights Facebook page yesterday that the seasonal weekend attraction will not go on this year.

Facebook post on Phantom Phrightnight’s page.

In an interview with 18 News Dan Hurley, the owner of Bradley Farms said, “As the time was getting closer and closer it’s becoming harder and harder to come up with a positive decision as to how we could do all of this and finally came to the conclusion two days ago that things weren’t getting any better right now, and we were six weeks out from opening time, we just could not come up with the positive safe answer.”

For Phantom Phrightnights, Bradley Farms hires over 120 people and can often bring over 1000 customers through the attraction per night.

Other seasonal attractions such as the corn maze and pumpkin patch will continue as planned. Hurley saying that social distancing during those attractions for customers and staff is much easier to plan.