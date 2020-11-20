PHOTO GALLERY – Virga observed in the Twin Tiers, but what is it?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received several pictures on Facebook of a strange phenomenon in the sky this morning, something that you do not see every day.

In the photo gallery below, are several pictures of something called virga. Virga, in meteorology, is a visible streak or shaft of precipitation falling from a cloud that evaporates or sublimates before hitting the ground. In other words, it was raining, but it didn’t make it.

Photos sent to 18 News on Facebook, also from Meteorologist Jessica Camuto.

The color is created by the sunlight refracting through the liquid water droplets in the sky. This is also what creates rainbows, which is visible in a few of the pictures.

