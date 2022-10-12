Click through the slideshows below for a look at the Arnot Mall then and now, as well as maps of the former mall layout.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Since its opening in the late-1960s, the Arnot Mall in Horseheads has seen a lifetime of change.

Several stores that once lined the streets of downtown Elmira then took over the mall lots in the 70s ad 80s, becoming anchor stores for years. And many big-name stores have come and gone since then.

The former Iszard’s department store became the location of McCurdy’s and which eventually ended up as the Bon-Ton, and now TK Storage. Hess’s became Macy’s, and today the lot is the Arnot Mall Event Center. Bradlee’s store is now the location of Burlington. JCPenney has remained in the mall for decades, as did Sears until its closure.

All historical photos are provided by the Chemung County Historical Society:

Arnot Mall concept drawing, 1966/Image: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall atrium, 1990/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall, 1967/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall Iszard’s entrance, 1977/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall interior near Penny’s, 1970s/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Iszard’s in the Arnot Mall, 1977/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall map, 1981/Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society

Iszard’s in the Arnot Mall, 1968/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Iszard’s in the Arnot Mall, 1968/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall map, 1985/Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society

Iszard’s in the Arnot Mall, 1977/Photo: Chemung County Historical Society

Arnot Mall map, 1989/Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society

Iszard’s in the Arnot Mall, 1977/Photo: Chemung County Hsitorical Society

Arnot Mall map, 2012/Courtesy: Chemung County Historical Society