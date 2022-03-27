ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — In the early afternoon hours on Sunday, March 27, reports came over the scanner of a Dodge pickup truck that was on fire.

Calls initially came in around 12:30 p.m. of the truck on fire in the southbound lanes between Greenes Landing and Athens along Route 220.

Multiple departments including Athens Borough and Athens Township Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene to extinguish the fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the truck as of 1:10 p.m., but no flames were present and the fire was extinguished.

Scanner reports say that everyone made it out of the truck safely before it became fully engulfed, but Greater Vally EMS was on the scene, according to an 18 News Reporter.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.