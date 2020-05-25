Pierri’s Central Restaurant staying strong amid coronavirus

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Pierri’s Central Restaurant has been operating since 1946 and has overcome challenges thrown their way. One challenge, a vehicle smashing through the building back in February of 2020.

The owner of Pierri’s Central Restaurant, Tommy Pierri, is a Vietnam War Veteran, who is giving back to his community through food and putting smiles on faces. The Central Restaurant has been Veteran owned since it first opened. Pierri has stayed resilient during these challenging times.

The business faced $20k worth of damages back in February. Restoration to the restaurant was completed the first week of April but Pierri was then faced with the impact of the Coronavirus.

“It was tough, it really was,” said Pierri. “We closed, March 20. We locked the doors on a Friday. That previous Monday, we had to stop serving in-house at eight that night and only did take-out orders.”

As the pandemic worsened, the restaurant shut its doors for business for nearly eight weeks. Pierri tells 18 News that over 20 employees were laid off due to the pandemic.

“We had to lay everybody off,” said Pierri. “Thank God they got the unemployment, and then the extra kick from the virus, which has helped a lot.”

Two weeks ago, the business reopened for take-out and curbside delivery. Pierri said they got their kitchen staff back and has rehired six front house workers.

As parts of New York State are preparing for phase-2 of reopening, Governor Cuomo approved outside dining for restaurants.

“I don’t think I’d open my doors yet,” said Pierri. “I just can’t put my staff and myself in jeopardy of somebody coming in with the virus and give it to one of my girls or, you know, one of my girls pick it up and give it to somebody else.”

For now, the restaurant will continue doing only to-go orders and curbside delivery until things are cleared up.

Operation hours for Pierri’s Central Restaurant are Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

They are located at 104 Village Sq. Painted Post, New York. Their number is (607) 962-6917