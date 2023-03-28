(ELMIRA, N.Y.) – The Pine City Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Easter fundraising event.

On Saturday, April 1st, Pine City Fire Department firefighters will be handing out eggs at Chapel Park. The Easter egg hunt is for all ages. Tickets cost $5 for children ages 8 and under and $10 for children ages 9 and up.

In 5 of those eggs is a “golden ticket”. Whoever finds one of these is told to bring it to the PCFD firehouse for a special Easter surprise. The egg hunt begins at 11 AM and runs until 1 PM.

After the egg hunt, you are invited to have pancakes and get pictures with Eggbert the Easter Bunny. The pancake breakfast will include all sorts of fun toppings and colorful syrups to choose from. There will also be eggs, bacon, sausage, and a variety of drinks. This event will run until 5 PM.

Tickets are available at the door, the day of the event. All of the proceeds from this Easter fundraiser will go to the Pine City Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, watch the full interview above.