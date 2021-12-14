Pine City man arrested for stalking, assault, grand larceny

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man is facing multiple felony charges after a domestic dispute in Big Flats last week.

Cameron McCallum, 28, of Pine City was arrested by New York State Police on December 12 after a reported domestic incident the day before in which he allegedly assaulted and stalked someone, stole property, and prevented someone from making an emergency call.

He was released on his own recognizance but faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges: