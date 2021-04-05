Pine City man indicted for stealing car, equipment from local businesses

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Daniel Rodabaugh has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after multiple incidents involving local businesses.

According to court documents, on June 12 Rodabaugh allegedly stole tools from Hessleson’s service vehicles. On Aug. 2, he allegedly stole a red GMC Sierra with tools and other equipment belonging to Wenzel construction.

The next day Rodabaugh allegedly stole a 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer belonging to Simmons-Rockwell in Big Flats.

Rodabaugh was indicted on one count of grand larceny in the third degree and fourth degree, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.