Pine City woman charged with DWI in fatal Easter crash that killed mother

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Cheryl Picarazzi, 32, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a fatal accident on Mountain View Drive that killed her 58-year-old mother, Karen Lamb.

According to New York State Police, Picarazzi was driving eastbound on Mountain View Drive when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and struck multiple trees, causing extensive damage.

The front seat passenger, Picarazzi’s father, Robert Perry, was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for serious injuries. State Police say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Lamb, who was not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat, was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Picarazzi was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor and Picarazzi was charged with DWI.

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is continuing.