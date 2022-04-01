CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) —Pink Bellini, a new boutique store in Corning’s Gaffer District is hosting its grand opening today.

The Lily Pulitzer Specialty Store will sell a variety of clothing and sizes including, dresses, swimwear, pet accessories, athletic wear and other Lilly Pulitzer accessories.

According to co-owners Marcia Anthony and Nicole Citriniti, Pink Bellini is the only Lily Pulitzer specialty store within 300 miles of Corning New York, and the first specialty store to be approved by Lily Pulitzer, Inc. in six to seven years.

The grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, April 1. The store’s hours are