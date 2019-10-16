Pipe replacement scheduled on Route 3021 in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Bradford County is scheduled to replace a large drainage pipe next week on Route 3021 (Windfall Road) in Granville Township.

The pipe is located between Stump Road and Bunyan Hill Road.

Work has been rescheduled to begin Monday, October 21, and be completed by Friday, October 25. This work is weather permitting.

Windfall Road will be closed during this project. A detour will be in place using Routes 414 and 3023 (East Canton Road) in Leroy Township.