(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Steuben County, NY using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#7. Hornell, NY

– Typical home value: $98,582

– 1-year price change: +26.3%

– 5-year price change: +53.1%

#6. South Corning, NY

– Typical home value: $128,021

– 1-year price change: +18.1%

– 5-year price change: +35.7%

#5. Savona, NY

– Typical home value: $139,126

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +29.9%

#4. Arkport, NY

– Typical home value: $143,365

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +54.2%

#3. North Hornell, NY

– Typical home value: $178,929

– 1-year price change: +10.6%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

#2. Painted Post, NY

– Typical home value: $192,784

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.5%

#1. Hammondsport, NY

– Typical home value: $287,365

– 1-year price change: +16.1%

– 5-year price change: +36.9%