Plans in place to cancel Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concern

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Plans are in place to cancel the Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade amid concern regarding the coronavirus.

The parade would be the second St. Patrick’s Day event in the Twin Tiers to be canceled due to concerns regarding the virus.

The attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human shamrock event was also postponed after the Chemung County Health Department advised not to hold the event.

The postponed date has not been determined at this time. The event was originally scheduled on March 15.

