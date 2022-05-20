ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board will review plans next week for a 15,000-square-foot kids’ sports complex recreational center to be built in the Town of Horseheads.

In the agenda for the May 26 Planning Board meeting, the company Elmira Structures, Inc. applied to build the recreation center at a vacant lot at 68 Philo Road West. The owner of the property is 607 Pro Sports Complex, LLC, located across the street from the vacant lot.

The proposed building will be over 15,000 square feet and will sit on a 4.49-acre lot. The plans in the agenda said the total area disturbed by the construction would be 1.7 acres.

Mark Stemerman, President of Chemung Supply Corporation, told 18 News that more details will be released as the project evolves, but it is planned to mainly be a practice facility for indoor kids’ sports.

Details on the interior of the metal building are limited, but the plans said the site would have 76 parking stalls, typical utilities, a dumpster enclosure, grading and stormwater mitigation. The plans included diagrams of the building site, sewer profiles, tree planting and parking details.

The full proposed plans from the Planning Board Agenda can be seen below: