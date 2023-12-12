HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital has revealed a new memorial plaque that was dedicated to a late Family Medicine Doctor of the healthcare facility this month.

The plaque was placed at the St. James Hospital Primary Care Clinic Suite 109 in the Medical Office Building to honor the late Dr. Virginia Shephard-Sciotti who worked at the clinic until 2019. The plaque marks the $8,000 donation that her husband, Mike Sciotti, and their family made to the St. James Foundation in her memory.

“My wife, Doctor Virginia Shephard, was a consummate professional. She worked rounds at the old St. James Hospital, as well as making house calls for her elderly patients. She loved her patients, her family and her community and was grateful to serve us all. She was proud to be a trailblazer for female doctors, physician assistants and nurses who followed her path. She left us way too soon, but we will always remember her in our hearts forever.” said Sciotti.

Dr. Shephard-Sciotti retired from the healthcare facility due to declining health in October of 2019. She later passed away in December of 2021.