AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST : 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Happy Thursday! A mostly clear start to the day with dry and quiet weather. This is courtesy of high pressure which remains in control of our weather pattern today, so we see dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the mid 70s which is slightly below average for this time of the year. We also stay comfortable humidity wise. Overnight, lows are in the mid 40s and we are dry with mostly clear conditions. Some patchy valley fog looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning. High pressure remains in control for Friday which results in dry and mostly sunny conditions. A change in wind direction Friday allows temperatures to reach back into the mid 80s.

We are even warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and start to get muggy again. Clouds filter in for the day but we stay dry for most of the day. Showers look to move in late evening and into the overnight for Saturday. Our best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms is Sunday afternoon and evening with a cold front pushing through the area. This cold front stalls to the South of us on Monday and still causes some showers for Monday but will not be a washout. There is a slight chance for showers Tuesday but we look to dry out heading into midweek. Highs also hold strong in the low to mid 80s.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

