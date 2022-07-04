AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 4TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Monday! It is a cold but clear start to the day. Plenty of sunshine for our Fourth of July and we stay dry. Temperatures rise today into the mid 80s. Clouds increase this evening but we still stay dry. We turn mostly cloudy overnight and lows are in the low 60s. Tuesday starts off dry but mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms develop for the afternoon and evening. A majority of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. This means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. Main threats are damaging wind and large hail. It will also be breezy and humid throughout the day.

Stray showers linger into early Wednesday with the Twin Tiers drying out throughout the morning. The rest of the day remains a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Thursday is also a mix of sun and clouds day and we stay dry. Highs through midweek stay in the low to mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Friday as a cold front moves in. Ahead of the cold front we will see humid conditions. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend. Saturday is mostly sunny and plenty of sunshine is with us for Sunday. It is going to be a dry weekend with near average temperatures.

Have a great Fourth of July!

MONDAY: SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER EARLY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter