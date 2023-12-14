VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A rollover crash has taken place on Route 13 in the town of Veteran this afternoon.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, one white Jeep was involved in the crash on Route 13 in the town of Veteran on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. A state trooper on the scene said that the people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries as a result.

State Police are on the scene, but the road is open since the vehicle landed in front of a home in the northbound lanes of traffic. Fire and EMS units were on the scene but left while police stayed behind to wait for a tow truck.