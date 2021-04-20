Police and public safety seminar held in Wellsboro on Tuesday

WELLSBORO, PA (WETM) – An active shooter awareness seminar was held at Wellsboro High School on Tuesday as experts from across the country came together to show off some of the latest technology in public safety.

Experts from as far as Lexington, Kentucky making the trip to the Pennsylvania High School to show how these technologies can be used to help with public safety and how to interact with individuals in the least confrontational manner. Giving both our officers and civilians a comprehensive plan for active assailant incidents.

The “Strategies for Responding to an Active Shooter” began at 9 AM with discussions from experts in the field, eventually leading to live demonstrations of some of the new tech including “The Glove”, from Jeff Niklaus of Compliant Technologies.

Stay tuned Wednesday as we break down some of that new technology being used by police departments across the country, and even getting a first-hand experience with ‘The Glove’.