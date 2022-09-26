ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Athens Police are asking the public for help in finding a man accused of a robbery at a local credit union over the weekend.

Police said that on September 24, 2022, an unknown man entered the Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street around 10:45 a.m. The man then handed a note to the teller, demanding money, according to police.

Police said the man is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man should contact Athens Police by calling 570-888-2200, emailing jstrozyk@athenstownship.org, or by visiting the police department at 45 Herrick Ave. in Sayre.