Police asking for help to find stolen trailer in Nichols

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Authorities are asking the public to help find a trailer that was stolen in Tioga County, N.Y. at the end of last month.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said the enclosed trailer was stolen from a property on West River Road north of Mt. Pleasant Raod between the evening of November 24 and the morning of November 30.

The trailer was filled with tools, and the license plate number is BH50971. The words “Car Mate” are also on the side.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Tioga County Sheriff’s Investigator Josh Delmage at 607-687-1010.