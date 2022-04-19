CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police are looking to the community to help find a person or people who allegedly stole multiple televisions from a trailer in Tioga County.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of a theft in Charleston Township, Pennsylvania on April 15. According to the police report, sometime between November 1, 2021 and April 15, 2022, an unknown person or people entered a Jayco camping trailer on Charleston Road and stole two televisions along with the wall mount bracket from a man and woman from Arnot, Pa.

Police said the 29-inch RCA and Furrion televisions were worth $150 and $600, respectively. The wall mount was worth an additional $30.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.