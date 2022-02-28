Police asking for help to ID Broadway robber

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person involved in a robbery at a local convenience store early Monday morning.

Elmira Police responded to a report of a robbery around 6:00 a.m. on February 28 at a store on Broadway. The clerk in the store told police that a person entered and gave the clerk a note that demanded money and cigarettes.

According to police, the cashier complied and the person left the store, heading west on Franklin Street. They were described as having a slim build and wearing a green Carhart jacket.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen this person or has any video footage of them to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.