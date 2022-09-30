WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen residents are being warned to be on the lookout for odd behavior in possibly rabid raccoons, the police department said.

Watkins Glen Police issued an announcement to village residents, saying the Department has received multiple calls about “raccoons not acting healthy or normal.” Within the last week, officers responded to two raccoons that possibly had rabies and disposed of them.

Police are asking anyone who sees any animal, not just raccoons, that aren’t acting normally to call Schuyler County Dispatch at 607-535-8222. Police also reminded people to stay away from animals with abnormal behavior.