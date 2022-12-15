WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – With freezing rain, sleet, and snow expected to batter the Twin Tiers Thursday into Friday, local officials are reminding drivers to park off the roads whenever possible to help crews keep the roads clear.

Waverly Police issued a reminder to drivers in the Village ahead of the several inches of snow expected. “To help our Streets Department with plowing, we are asking that you park your vehicles in the driveway when possible,” the announcement read.

The police department also asked people to shovel the snow from their sidewalks and driveways into their yards, not the road. Plows will simply push the snow back into the driveway.

Drivers are also reminded to scrape ice and snow off of their entire vehicle, including around headlights, brake lights, and license plates. And, as always, drivers should be cautious and slow down on slippery roads, especially when close to other traffic, police said.