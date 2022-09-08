ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – School is back in session across New York, which means the streets are busier with school buses, kids, and police.

Officers from police departments across Chemung County were out on the first day of school, September 6, to enforce speed zone and school zone violations.

The Elmira Heights Police Department issued a total of five tickets. Three were for speeding and at least one was for someone on their cell phone while driving.

However, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office only issued one ticket for speeding in a school zone.