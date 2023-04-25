BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have released the name of the Prattsburgh woman who drowned in the Chemung River after her canoe capsized over the weekend.

NYSP said that Susanna Garber, 22, was found dead under the canoe after it capsized in the river near Miracle Lane in Big Flats around 5:00 p.m. on April 22. Garber was traveling with a group of young adults in canoes and kayaks when the canoe she was riding in with another Prattsburgh woman hit a downed tree and capsized. The other woman was able to free herself and swim to shore. Both women were wearing lifejackets.

Crews eventually dislodged the canoe, including the Swift Water Rescue Teams from the Wellsburg and Southport Fire Departments. They then found Garber deceased.

The Chemung County Sheriff's Office, West Elmira Police Department, and the West Elmira, Golden Glow, and Big Flats Fire Departments assisted at the scene