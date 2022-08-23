A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have identified the teen that was killed in avehicle-pedestrian over the weekend.

NYSP said that Armond A. Cortez, 18, of Barton, N.Y. was killed around 8:20 p.m. on August 21. Police said Cortez was hit by a vehicle on State Route 17C in the Town of Barton.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and was interviewed by police. Cortez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple departments responded to the crash, including the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.