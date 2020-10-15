Large police presence in Elmira Heights

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) -Both the Elmira Heights Police Departments and Chemung County Sheriff’s office is at the scene of an incident in Elmira Heights near the Mark Twain Golf Course.

Police at the scene have taped off an area near the corner of West 18th Street and Robinwood Ave.

Police on the scene tell 18News they are investigating a shooting in the area and searching for the shooter(s) involved in the case.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now