Large police presence in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) -Both the Elmira Heights Police Departments and Chemung County Sheriff’s office is at the scene of an incident in Elmira Heights near the Mark Twain Golf Course.

Police at the scene have taped off an area near the corner of West 18th Street and Robinwood Ave.

Police on the scene tell 18News they are investigating a shooting in the area and searching for the shooter(s) involved in the case.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.