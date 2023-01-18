BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is investigating a fatal crash in the Village of Bath, closing off a section of State Route 54.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said it and the Village of Bath Police Department were investigating a fatal motorcycle vs. car crash on Geneva Street (SR 54) in the village.

The Sheriff’s Office first reported the accident to 18 News around 3:24 p.m. on January 18, 2023, saying part of SR 54 in the Village is closed as officials reconstruct the accident.

Details are extremely limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available to 18 News.