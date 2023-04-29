ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating the death of an unidentified male.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in an apartment building on South Corn Street around 10:10 a.m. on Friday, April 28. Life-saving attempts by Ithaca Police, Bangs Ambulance, and the Ithaca Fire Department were unsuccessful. The Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the death.

The death has not been determined as a suicide or homicide at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. The Ithaca Police Department is currently not releasing the identity of the deceased person.

The Ithaca Police Department is asking for any witnesses to contact the department by calling police dispatch at (607)-272-3245, police administration at (607)-272-9973, or the police tip line at (607)-330-0000. Tips can be sent through this form as well and can be anonymous.