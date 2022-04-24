ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca are searching for individual/s responsible for shots fired in the city early Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of Hudson Street, near the intersection with Giles Street, at 1:09 a.m. on April 24 for reported shots fired.

Witnesses in the area had heard shots about 30 minutes prior to the police call but disputed them as fireworks initially.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence of shooting as at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police report that no injuries were sustained during the incident.

It’s reported that a dark-colored sedan was witnessed leaving the area and may be associated with the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has any information about the incident, or if residents in the area have surveillance systems that may have recorded the incident, they are asked to contact Ithaca Police.