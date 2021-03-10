Body found in a culvert on East Ave in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have confirmed with 18 News that an adult body was found inside a culvert near the Newtown Creek on East Ave. on Wednesday afternoon.

18 News had the only reporter on the scene when police and medical personnel removed the body around 6 p.m.

Lieutenant William Solt, of the Elmira Police Department, told 18 News at the scene that an individual found and reported the body around 3:00 p.m. The person is known to police, but officials were unable to publicly identify the victim at the scene.

The gender and age of the person have also not been publically released by police. Police currently do not know how long the person was deceased or how long they were in the culvert.















An autopsy is being scheduled and a public identification will be made available once next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News at more details become available.