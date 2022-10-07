ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Elmira’s eastside overnight, saying multiple people shot a house.

Elmira Police responded to Linden Place and Oak Street around 11:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of gunshots. The police report said that no one was injured, but officers found that multiple bullets were shot into a house.

EPD also said that surveillance video showed two people with handguns shooting a combined 12 rounds into the home.

The people living in the house offered “limited cooperation”, police said, but EPD believes this isn’t a random act and that those involved knew each other.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information should call Elmira Police 607-737-5626.