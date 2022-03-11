Police issue reminder to secure businesses following string of burglaries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are reminding local businesses and residents to secure their homes after a string of burglaries on Elmira’s southside.

Elmira Police issued an announcement on March 11 saying there have been three separate burglaries that targeted local bars and another that targeted a local business within the last week. Police said these all took place on the southside and in Southport.

The EPD is asking business owners to secure all doors and windows when they leave for the night, as well as removing cash from the premises or securing it “in a stronghold to prevent theft.” Business operators are also encouraged to make sure security camera systems are recording properly and motion-activated lights are working correctly. Police said vehicle doors should always be locked, and no expensive itmes should be left in plain sight.

The reminder came the same day the Elmira Heights Police Department alerted residents of a recent porch theft, asking the community for help in identifying the thief.

Any suspicious activity or people should be reported to the Chemung County 911 Communication Center, police said.

