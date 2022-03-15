Police: Lock up, shut off your cars after surge in carjackings

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are reminding drivers to keep their cars locked and turned off after a recent uptick in carjackings.

The Village of Bath Police Department issued a reminder on March 15 to Village residents that the Department has seen four or five times as many car thefts recently. Though they used to average about two or three stolen vehicles each year, Bath Police said it’s now more than a dozen, with three in the past week alone.

As a result, police are asking drivers to lock their cars and never leave their cars while it’s running.

Bath Police’s reminder comes less than two months after multiple reports of stolen vehicles in Steuben County. In January a Savona woman was arrested for stealing three different vehicles within a month. In Corning, she allegedly stole a car and dragged the vehicle owner during the carjacking. She later allegedly led police a chase from Tioga County, N.Y. into Elmira after police said she stole a car from Painted Post. Police further alleged she stole a vehicle in late December.