ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning.

The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security video footage, the suspect is seen stealing the bike while the bike’s owner is shopping.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt and carried a black satchel, and is believed to wear this outfit often. They may also live near the store, EPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.