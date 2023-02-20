GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) – Maple syrup season is just getting underway, and police in Northern Pa. are looking for any information on a Valentine’s Day theft of the raw sap.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda reported that on February 14, 2023, a woman from Gillett said a woman on Berwick Turnpike claimed a 55-gallon barrel of sap was stolen from her. The barrel of sap was valued at $50, PSP said.

According to Penn State, on average, 40 gallons of sap yields a gallon of syrup, though the actual ratio can range anywhere from 20 to 60 gallons, depending on sugar content.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact Pa. State Police Towanda at 570-265-2186.