BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Bath.

According to the New York State Police, Joseph J. Mcgrath, 80, was last seen in the Village of Bath on May 2, 2023. Anyone with information on the location of Mcgrath is asked to call the New York State Police at (607)-776-2182.

A picture of Mcgrath can be found below.