WARREN TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a person who allegedly stole a log splitter in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda, a man on Sugar Cabin Road in Rome reported the theft of a log splitter on January 14, 2022. The police report said the AM-36HH American CLS Log Splitter is worth $3,676.40.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186.