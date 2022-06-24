MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking the public for help to find an SUV that allegedly hit a person on their bike in Montour Falls last week.

New York State Police out of Montour Falls said that the SUV allegedly hit a person on their bike, causing minor injuries, around 6:45 p.m. on June 14, 2022. The vehicle then left the scene, police said.

NYSP said the mid-sized SUV was described as bright white with no license plate, fully tinted windows, no manufacturer markings, black rims on Firestone tires, and lime green brake pads.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash should call New York State Police in Horseheads at 607-739-8797.