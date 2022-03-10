Police looking for tractor thief, cow releaser

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Police in Tioga County are looking for a person who stole a tractor and released cows from their stanchions.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield received a report on Tuesday, March 8, about a tractor left at Gas Company and Cherry Flats Rd. On the way, Police were notified that the vehicle was stolen from a nearby farm on Gas Company Rd. The owner of the vehicle was able to drive the tractor back to the farm.

At the farm, police were informed that the person who took the tractor also went into the barn and let all of the cows off their stanchions.

There are no leads at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

