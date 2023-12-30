WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is asking the public to help identify the owner or driver of a vehicle that hit a person in Watkins Glen on Friday evening.

According to the Watkins Glen Police Department, a dark blue SUV struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Fourth Street and North Franklin Street at about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 29. The vehicle left the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The police have a video of the SUV, but the license plate is not readable. According to Officer Wesley Hines, the SUV is most likely a dark blue 2000s model Toyota 4Runner with a partially chrome bumper and stickers on its rear driver-side window.

An image of the vehicle can be seen below:

(Courtesy: Watkins Glen Police Department) This dark blue SUV is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Watkins Glen on Dec. 29.

Anyone who has information about this incident or can identify the vehicle/its owner or operator is asked to send an email to Hines173@watkinsglen.us or message the Watkins Glen Police Department on Facebook.