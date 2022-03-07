Police: Newfield Recreation Director sends inappropriate images to minors; released

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A former teacher’s aide in the Ithaca City Central School District has been arrested and released after he allegedly sent inappropriate images to minors, according to police.

Austin Kuczek, 24, was arrested by New York State Police on March 7 in connection to the incident. Police said that during an investigation it was determined that Kuczek allegedly “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17.”

He was charged with two counts of second-degree Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors (a class-E felony). He was later released on tickets to appear in the Newfield Town Court on March 16, 2022.

NYSP said that Kuzcek is currently the Recreation Director in the Town of Newfield. He was also formerly on the Newfield Town School Board and a teacher’s aide in Ithaca.