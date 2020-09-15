Motorcycle chase leads to manhunt in Elmira; suspect at-large as police clearing the scene

UPDATE (4:49 p.m.): Deputy Chief Alvernaz tells 18 News that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, remains at-large despite police clearing the scene.

Alvernaz says he believes someone picked up the suspect after he crashed his motorcycle and fled on foot.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): According to our reporter on the scene, two ambulances went up the hill towards the scene and have since left. A towtruck has also gone up the hill to the scene and brought down a motorcycle and a police car.

Students were dismissed from Beecher Elementary School after being placed on lockout.

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): Elmira Deputy Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz tells 18 News that police are looking for a parole absconder who was involved in a motorcycle chase with police, crashed, and ran into a wooded area.

Police have closed off the East Ave. Bridge and have brought a large white SWAT truck to the scene.

Beecher Elementary School has confirmed that they are on lock out due to the situation.

Out of an abundance of caution and with direction from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, our Beecher School is currently on lockout status. While there is no immediate danger to our Beecher campus, a lockout secures school buildings and grounds during incidents that pose concern outside of the school. A lockout means that no outside visitors can enter the building and it is business as usual inside our school. We are working with our partners at the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to follow their guidance concerning this situation.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A heavy police presence has been spotted near Brick Pond Park and on the highway overpasses in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the police presence first came into the 18 Newsroom around 11:30 a.m. with police in the area of Judson and Sullivan Street.

Elmira Police and New York State Police were reportedly seen near the park around noon.

Police are currently set up on the highway ramps looking onto the highway and the East Avenue Bridge is currently being blocked by police.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.