Police presence on Linden Place in Elmira

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence on Linden Place in Elmira Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the police presence first came into 18 News around 4 p.m. Photos and video from an 18 News reporter on the scene showed multiple Elmira Police vehicles in the 400 block of Linden Place near Oak Street. Multiple people were also seen outside a residence engaged in some sort of verbal altercation.

18 News has reached out to the Elmira Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back. This is a developing story; 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

