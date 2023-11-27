Correction – A previous version of this article contained incorrect information about where the shooting took place, the error has been corrected.

UPDATE, 11:46 a.m. — One person was injured and a suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in downtown Elmira caused police to close part of West Water Street, police confirmed on Monday.

Police say that the shooting was a targeted act and that it was not an attack on the tattoo shop at 208 W. Water St., but for a specific individual. The victim of the shooting was transported to an area hospital.

Police say that the shooter is still on the loose that they are riding around on a moped and that anyone with information should contact the Elmira Police Department.

According to a witness who didn’t want to be identified, the shooting took place outside the businesses and was a drive-by shooting. The individual in all black was seen on the moped driving west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on West Water Street after eight or nine shots were fired.

The victim was moved into one of the shops on the corner and was later taken out on a stretcher by EMS crews.

According to a reporter at the scene, West Water Street reopened to traffic around 11:45 a.m.

According to an 18 News reporter at the scene, on Monday, Nov. 27 around 11 a.m., West Water Street was blocked off at the Main Street intersection for a disturbance outside the tattoo shop location.

An individual can be seen being taken onto a stretcher after a shooting in downtown Elmira on Monday.

Police could be seen interviewing bystanders as fire and EMS crews went inside. At least one person was seen being taken from the store on a stretcher loaded into the back of an ambulance and taken away.

It’s unknown at this time what the reason for the disturbance is, as this is an ongoing investigation, but we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.