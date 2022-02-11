Police raid Waverly sticker store Friday morning

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga County Sheriff’s were involved in a raid that took place at a sticker store in Waverly Friday Morning.

The raid took place at the BMillz cannabis sticker store on Broad St. in downtown Waverly. It is unclear why the police were there this morning but were there well into the afternoon.

Three police vehicles were seen parked near the building, two Tioga County Sheriff’s vehicles, one of which was a Crime Scene Unit van, and an unmarked SUV.

An 18 News Reporter was on the scene when police were there and said there were tactical officers standing outside the shop, not allowing anyone inside.

This is a developing story, more information will be posted as it becomes available.