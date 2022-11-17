WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week.

The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death.

Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy results for Bellows.

New York State Police, NYS Park Police, Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, Tioga County, Search and Rescue, Greater Valley EMS, Lockwood Fire, Tioga County Coroner, and Bradford County Emergency Services all responded on Nov. 10, 2022 for a report of a suspicious vehicle and a missing person.

The DEC said Bellows’ car was parked in Waverly Glen for four days. Around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, a drone from Bradford County located Bellows on park property.